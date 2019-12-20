Home considered total loss after fire in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, N.C. (WNCT) A home is considered total loss after a fire reported in Fountain Friday morning.

The call came in around 9 a.m.

Fountain, Faulkland, Farmville and Sharp Point responded to the mobile home along Farm Road.

The fire started in the fireplace and made its way to the attic.

Two people, two dogs, and a cat were inside the house.

Everyone made it out alive.

“I got my son’s flag hero the Air Force gave me when he died. I got my mom’s ashes. I was just hysterical screaming: the house is on fire please get here,” said Amanda Carr, the homeowner.

The Red Cross was also on the scene.

It took crews about an hour and a half to get the fire and hotspots contained.

According to Fire Chief Jason Owens, the home was considered a total loss.