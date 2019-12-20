Home considered total loss after fire in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, N.C. (WNCT) A home is considered total loss after a fire reported in Fountain Friday morning.
The call came in around 9 a.m.
Fountain, Faulkland, Farmville and Sharp Point responded to the mobile home along Farm Road.
The fire started in the fireplace and made its way to the attic.
Two people, two dogs, and a cat were inside the house.
Everyone made it out alive.
“I got my son’s flag hero the Air Force gave me when he died. I got my mom’s ashes. I was just hysterical screaming: the house is on fire please get here,” said Amanda Carr, the homeowner.
The Red Cross was also on the scene.
It took crews about an hour and a half to get the fire and hotspots contained.
According to Fire Chief Jason Owens, the home was considered a total loss.