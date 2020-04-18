Homicide investigation underway after victim dies in Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A shooting investigation is now a homicide investigation after a victim died from their injuries on Friday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The shooting was reported in the 4400 block of Beckford Drive on Friday evening.

When officers arrived, they found four victims — three adults and a juvenile — suffering from injuries.

Three victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment and one victim was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Robert Bernard Phillips, 44, of Greensboro, died from his injuries.

The other two victims who were taken to the hospital have non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.