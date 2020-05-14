Homicide investigation underway after victim dies in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) On Wednesday, May 13 at approximately 11:14 p.m., the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a report of an aggravated assault in the 200 Block of Union Street.

Rocky Mount Police Officers arrived on scene and learned that two people were injured during the assault.

The first victim is a 28-year-old male and the second victim is a 27-year-old female.

Both victims were transported by Nash EMS to UNC Nash Hospital.

While at the hospital, the male died from his injuries.

The female victim was transferred to Vidant Hospital in Greenville for further treatment.

Officials said the names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of family members.

RMPD is currently investigating leads in the case.