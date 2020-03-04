Homicide investigation underway following fatal shooting in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A homicide investigation is underway following a fatal shooting in Goldsboro.

On Monday at approximately 11:48 p.m. the Wayne County 911 Center received a call for assistance.

Upon the arrival of EMS and deputies, two individuals were located at a car that was in the road in the 1100 block of Mount Carmel Church Road.

The victims were identified as 20-year-old Lacoria Zhanae cox of Pikeville and 23-year-old Donnie Rae Kwan Henry.

EMS transferred Henry and Cox to Wayne UNC Health Care Emergency Department.

Cox did not survive her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Henry was later transported to Vidant Hospital in Greenville with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.