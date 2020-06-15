Homicide investigation underway in Bertie County after shooting during graduation party, 1 dead

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) A homicide investigation is underway in Bertie County after one man was shot during a high school graduation party.

Sheriff, John Holley stated that on June 13, Bertie County Sheriff’s Office 911 Communications received a call at approxiamtely 8:05 p.m that a person had been shot near Windsor on US Highway 13/17 South.

Bertie County Sheriff’s Office responded and was assisted by Windsor Police Department and the North Carolina Highway Patrol to establish scene security.

Officials said Bertie County EMS responded and determined that the person was dead on arrival.

Along with other agencies responding, Windsor Fire Department responded and provided traffic control during the investigation.

Bertie County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division was notified about the homicide and responded to the scene.

Investigators are being assisted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation with the investigation.

So far the investigation shows that numerous family members and friends were celebrating the graduation of two high school seniors when a disturbance took place at the residence, officials said.

Several family members attempted to break up the altercation and during that time an unknown person fired a weapon and struck a male that was standing in the yard.

The deceased person was identified as a 26-year-old Jamie William White of Windsor.

Bertie County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the NC SBI are working to develop leads and obtain information in order to identify all suspects involved.

In addition, both agencies are requesting anyone that was present at the location of the incident to contact Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330, Sheriff John Holley at 252-724-1681 or Major Matt Roebuck at 252-325-3350.