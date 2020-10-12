Homicide investigation underway in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) A homicide investigation is underway in Bertie County.

On October 9 at approximately 1:00 a.m., Bertie County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to shots being fired in the area of Lake Drive in Lewiston.

Patrol Deputy’s along with Bertie County EMS arrived on the scene and discovered that a 16-year-old female was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Bertie County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation with the Homicide Investigation.

Both Agencies are requesting the public to provide any information they have to the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office by calling 252-794-5330.