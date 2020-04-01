Homicide investigation underway in Craven County, suspect in custody

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting left one man dead and a teen injured in Craven County.

On Wednesday at 12:16 a.m., the Craven County Emergency Communications received a call that two people have been shot inside a mobile home at 29 Clubfoot Creek Road lot 107 in the Clubfoot area of eastern Craven County.

Multiple Sheriff’s Office units were dispatched and upon arrival, they discovered a teenage male resident with a gunshot wound to his arm and an adult male resident with gunshot wounds who was unresponsive.

Havelock EMS units arrived and were unable to revive the adult male.

The teenage male was transported to Carolina East Medical Center with what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury.

A small caliber handgun was recovered at the scene, officials said.

Officials said that witnesses identified a teenage male who was also a resident as the shooting suspect.

The suspect fled on a bicycle and was taken into custody several miles from the scene.

He was transported to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

It appears that the 38-year-old male victim suffered several gunshot wounds, however, the official cause of death is pending an autopsy.

A juvenile petition was filed charging the 17-year-old suspect with an open count of homicide.

The juvenile will be held in secure custody at a juvenile facility pending his first court hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.