Homicide investigation underway in Goldsboro after fatal shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A homicide investigation is underway following a fatal shooting in Goldsboro.

On August 1 at approxiamtely 4:40 p.m., Goldsboro Police Department responded to the 200 block of Winslow Circle to investigate a report of a shooting.

Upon their arrival, they found a subject identified as 19-year-old Costello Zyan Reese suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Reese was transported to Wayne UNC Health by ambulance.

He later died from his injuries.

The Investigations Division and Crime Scene Unit responded and began an investigation.

Through the course of the investigation, a juvenile suspect was developed.

A juvenile petition was secured on a 17-year-old male suspect for first-degree murder in regard to the shooting.

On August 2 at approximately 1:15 a.m., the suspect was apprehended on Nelson Street in Mt. Olive by members of the Goldsboro Police Department, the US Marshals Task Force, and the Mt. Olive Police Department.

The arrest was without incident.

The juvenile suspect was transported to Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

He will have an appearance in a Juvenile Court proceeding at a later date.