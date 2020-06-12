Homicide investigation underway in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left one person dead.

On Wednesday, June 10, at approxiamtely 10:18 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Hines Farm Road in regards to a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies located an individual who had been shot multiple times.

While deputies and EMS were tending to this person, the investigation led deputies to a nearby vacant house on Hines Farm Road.

There, another person was discovered to have been shot.

This individual was pronounced deceased at Onslow Memorial Hospital.

The preliminary cause of death is the result of a gunshot, but an official cause of death is pending an autopsy, which is being scheduled, officials said.

At this time, the identities of the persons are being withheld pending further investigation and notification of the next of kin.

Officials said, there is a suspected motive; however, it is very early in the investigation.

There are few details that are available for release at this time. Preliminary information leads investigators to believe this an isolated incident.

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information on this incident to call 910-455-3113 and speak with a detective or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.