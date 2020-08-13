Homicide investigation underway in Nash County

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Nash County early Thursday morning.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical call on North Old Carriage Road involving a man who was found unresponsive by a family member.

Upon arrival, it was determined that the man died from a gunshot wound caused by unknown suspect(s), deputies said.

The victim was last seen around 6:30 pm at his residence on Wednesday.

Detectives do not believe that this was a random crime, and at this time there is no immediate threat to the public.

Detectives are following up any and all leads available.

If you have any information contact the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at 252-459-4121.