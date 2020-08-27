Homicide investigation underway in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting left one person dead in New Bern.

On Wednesday, August 26, just before midnight, officers responded to a 911 call in the 1200 block of Broad Street.

When officers arrived, a person was in the parking lot of 1210 Broad Street suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim who is not being identified at this time was transported to CarolinaEast Medical Center where they died from their injuries.

Officers are on scene interviewing witnesses and processing evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Bern Police Department.