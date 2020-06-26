Homicide investigation underway in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The New Bern Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead.

On Thursday, June 25 at approximately 7:13 p.m. officers responded to the area of Dillahunt Street and Carver Street for a report of gunshots.

Upon arrival, the officers located a subject suffering from a gunshot and the victim died while being transported to the hospital.

The victim’s name is not being released pending the notification of family.

Officials said, the case is in the early stages of the investigation, however, anyone with information related to this crime is asked to come forward.