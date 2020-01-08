Hope for the Warriors fulfills bucket list experience for local military family

(left to right) Jacksonville residents, retired Navy Senior Chief Ward Taft, Amy Taft, and daughters, Isabella Taft (21), Clara Taft (15) and (center) Dr. Doolittle in Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)– The Taft family fulfilled a family bucket list trip by ringing in the New Year in Times Square thanks to Hope For The Warriors.

Retired Navy Senior Chief Ward Taft and wife, Amy, and two daughters, Isabella and Clara, always dreamed of going to Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

After Ward’s injuries from serving 20 years in the Navy, they weren’t sure if it would happen.

Hope For The Warriors hosted 150 military families from across the country in a secured area within Times Square.

“Watching the ball drop in Times Square was something that we had only dreamed of,” said Amy Taft. “Through Hope For The Warriors, we were able to make this dream a reality in an atmosphere that anticipated all of our families’ unique needs. We had so much fun dancing and waiting for the ball to drop and the confetti was mind-blowing. Memories are the foundation of a family and this is one memory that we will carry for a lifetime.”