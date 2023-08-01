JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – The 14th Annual Hope For The Warriors Celebrity Invitational will be held at River Landing in Wallace on August 28.

The annual golf tournament focuses on building a deeper understanding and appreciation between the military and civilian communities by playing host to local military and civilian community members and celebrities while raising funds for Hope For The Warriors.

Founded aboard Camp Lejeune, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a foundation of stability, strength and community for post-9/11 veterans, service members and military families.

This year the multi-day event features five events at River Landing and its clubhouse including the Par 3 Challenge, warrior night and warrior night after-party on August 27. The marquee event, The Celebrity Invitational golf tournament and karaoke and volunteer appreciation events are on August 28. The Celebrity Invitational is hosted by World Series champions Johnny Bench and Doug Flynn with the longstanding support of the River Landing community and its residents.

Service members and veterans are teamed with celebrities, flag officers and Hope For The Warriors’ supporters in an event with nearly 200 golfers. Opening ceremonies will take place just outside the River Landing clubhouse at 9:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

“The Invitational is one of our favorite events each year, as it feels like a family reunion. From the service members, veterans and their families, to the Murphy family and the River Landing community, to Johnny Bench and Doug Flynn and more celebrities, it’s an exciting time for fellowship,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder, president/CEO of Hope For The Warriors. “The River Landing community and all of its amenities are truly first class, and we look forward to hosting all of our special guests at such a beautiful location.”

With the continued support of the Murphy family and the River Landing community, the Hope For The Warriors Invitational has raised over $1.6 million since 2010.

“Our entire River Landing community looks forward to this event every year and is excited to once again welcome Hope For The Warriors,” said Wendy Murphy, chair of the River Landing Invitational committee. “From the beginning, we knew the importance of supporting our servicemen and women who have given their all so we can enjoy the many freedoms in our country. We have been humbled by learning about the needs of our service members and their families while making many long-lasting friendships. We look forward to continuing our relationship and seeing what the future holds for Hope For The Warriors.”

Celebrities confirmed for part, or all of the Celebrity Invitational include hosts and World Series champions Bench and Flynn, former NFL players Jeff Bostic, Reggie Brown, Joe Jacoby, Terance Mathis, Jim McMahon, Chris Mohr, Adrian Murrell, Lee Rouson, former NBA players Jack Marin and David Robinson, pro golfer Wyatt Larkin, football coach Ruffin McNeill, Bravo reality stars Craig Conover and Austen Kroll, reality star James Pendergrass, singer/songwriters Dillion Dixon, Randy McQuay, Rick Seratte, journalists John Daly and Lucian Reed, radio/TV host Jim Thornton, actress Paula Trickey and actors John Ashton, AJ Buckley, Antwon Tanner and more.

For more information on the 14th Annual Hope For The Warriors Celebrity Invitational, visit hopeforthewarriors.org.