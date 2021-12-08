Hope Mission Ministries seeks volunteers for Meals on Wheels

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Hope Mission Ministries in Carteret County is looking for volunteer drivers for their meals on wheels program.

The program prepares and delivers meals to homebound seniors in the community.

Hope Mission Ministries says 28 percent of people living in Carteret County are food insecure.

This means one out of seven seniors don’t have enough food to get through the day.

“Simply volunteering to drop off a meal, you’re telling them that you care enough to make sure they eat that day. This is huge,” Katie Nixon, Kitchen Supervisor at Hope Mission and Administrator for Meals on Wheels.

If you’re interested in volunteering they say to call the Hope Mission Ministries phone number or email them. Click here to find out ways you can volunteer.

Here is more contact information: 252-240-2359, ext. 4, 252-241-5963 or email info@hopemissionnc.org.