Hope Mission Thrift Store set to reopen on May 11

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Hope Mission Thrift Store is set to reopen at its new location 1205 Arendell Street in Morehead City on May 11.

They had recently acquired a much larger location and had been doing renovations and were scheduled to open when the state was shut down due to COVID-19.

It will be the first time the new store is open to the public.

They will be following all guidelines for social distancing and occupancy requirements.

Store hours will be Monday to Saturday 10am to 4pm.

They will also be having a sneak peek yard sale on Saturday.