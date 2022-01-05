Hope Mission to host annual Empty Bowls event in February

MOREHEAD CITY, NC – Hope Mission is to host its annual Empty Bowls Luncheon Fundraiser for the 19th consecutive year.

This event is held at the Civic Center, which is located at 3505 Arendell Street in Morehead City. This year’s Empty Bowls fundraiser will take place on February 24. Lunch will be served from 11 am to 1 pm.

Empty Bowls is an international project to fight hunger. Events can be found around the country raising money for local organizations to help their communities. Proceeds from this event will go to Hope Mission, and Martha’s Cupboard; both ministries which help feed the hungry in our community.

With the purchase of a ticket, guests will be able to pick a handcrafted bowl, which have been made by professional potters, high school art classes and various individuals. Guest will also be able to enjoy two delicious bowls of soups, donated by Carteret Community College Culinary School students.

In years past, this event has been sold out by the beginning of February, so be sure to get your tickets early. Tickets are on sale now at Hope Mission Thrift Stores. Tickets are also available at Pet Provisions in Beaufort, The Gym in Cape Carteret, Hope Mission Thrift Store in Morehead City, and Martha’s Mission in Morehead City.

Hope Mission is a 501(c)3 non-profit ministry serving disadvantaged persons of Carteret County through our ministries of food, clothing, financial assistance, recovery from substance abuse, shelter for the homeless, compassion, prayer and other means of support. The mission of Hope Mission is to address the needs of poverty, homelessness and substance abuse in Carteret County.

Hope Mission is largely financed by donations from individuals, businesses, civic groups and churches.