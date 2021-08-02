HOPE Program providing assistance for renters facing eviction notices

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Millions of Americans who are behind on their rent may be looking for a new place to live as the eviction moratorium has officially expired.

Around 206,000 people are behind on rent in North Carolina alone. Pitt and Onslow County have the highest amount of people behind on rent in Eastern North Carolina.

HOPE Program leaders emphasize resources when dealing with rent issues, possible eviction

Organizations such as the “HOPE Program” are working to keep people in their homes. Program leaders urge those who need financial help to apply for it. The program also helps landlords who have been hit by the pandemic.

Frustration as Biden, Congress allow eviction ban to expire

“It’s a lifeline for both renters and landlords because both parties have been suffering over the course of the pandemic,” said Laura Hogshead, COO of the NC Office of Recover & resiliency.

