House fire Sunday night in Chocowinity under investigation

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Chocowinity fire and other officials are investigating a fire that broke out at a home Sunday night.

A neighbor placed the call about the fire around 10 p.m. Chocowinity fire officials arrived and saw that the backside of the home was fully engulfed in flames. They battled the fire until around 2:30 a.m.

At least 60 officials responded to the fire. The Beaufort County fire marshal and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office were also on the scene.

Crews were still dealing with some hot spots Monday. There was no indication if someone was home at the time and the cause of the fire was still under investigation.