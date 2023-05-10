TOPSAIL ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — It looks like another cable show is featuring the North Carolina coast.

Last year, Guy Fieri and his popular “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” featured several restaurants in the Carteret County area. Now, move a little bit south, and it looks like HGTV is doing some filming of its own on Topsail Island.

A Facebook post on Wednesday by Daddy Mac’s Beach Grille in Surf City showed cameras filming a scene there for HGTV’s popular show “House Hunters.” Within the post, Facebook user Eric Vithalani seemed to indicate an HGTV crew has been in Surf City for a while as one fell into a pool with their camera.

No further details were available but it makes you wonder if it’s a one-time stop and episode or if more is in store.