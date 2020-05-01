House of Raeford chicken sales heading to the East

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A North Carolina Farm is making sure people are getting protein sources during the pandemic.

The meat aisles have been scarce at many grocery stores as beef, pork, and poultry are being bought at faster rates.

House of Raeford is one of the nation’s top poultry products and was founded in Rose Hill.

A good chunk is their business is working with restaurants.

However, with the current stay at home order in effect, it impacted how they do business.

For the past few weeks, they’ve been taking excess meat, packing it in bulk, and selling it directly to costumers.

They’re pricing it much lower than normal.

Company leaders say it’s part of an effort to keep farmers in business, employees working, and families supplied with needed food.

“If they need protein for their tables chick is one of those proteins, this is probably one of the most economical ways they will be able to buy chicken ever. It wasn’t indented for us to make a lot of money. with this, it’s to take care of this access meat and keep the whole process we normally have going,” said Dave Witter, Manager, Corporate Communications & Sustainability, House of Raeford.

This weekend, House of Raeford will be in a few places in the East.

Starting Friday in Greenville at 9 a.m. at 264 Shoes and Apparel and Saturday in Winterville and Sneads Ferry.

