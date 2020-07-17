How COVID-19 is impacting children with special needs returning to school

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – School leaders across the state are working out plans for reopening their campuses for the upcoming school year.

Students with special needs and autism are affected by the coroanvirus differently.

People who work with kids on the autism spectrum hope to see plans that accommodate their needs as the new school year draws near.

The pandemic is disrupting normal day to day activities.

That can be difficult for someone who has autism, as “routine” is very important in their lives.

Autism is a spectrum disorder, meaning each child has their own individual needs.

Sometimes parents will seek extra help from schools, especially as remote learning becomes more prevalent.

Kyle Robinson is the President of Aces for Autism.

He explains, “It’s going to be really really important being a support system with the families. Having a special needs child and trying to do something remotely especially to have another child is very very difficult for a parent and figuring out ways and systems so we can help each other.”

Aces for Autism will start to bring on new families as the school year begins, hoping to help families who have been on the waiting list.

Kyle Robinson stresses the importance of having flexible plans and to remember things during the pandemic can change on a daily basis.