COVID-19 impacts the $33.6 Billion wood economy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Carolina Loggers Association is taking to social media.

The group wants to spread awareness about the safety and impact of their jobs in North Carolina during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The North Carolina wood economy impacts 33.6 billion dollars here in the state. The association is making sure workers in this industry are taken care of.

“Logging is one of the most dangerous jobs in America. They put their lives on the line on a daily basis. Now they have to worry about something they can’t see and that’s what we want to protect them from and there are easy things they can do to prevent from getting it but they have to be done,” said Ewell Smith, Executive Director, Carolina Loggers Association.

The wood industry provides many of the essential items we use day to day like toilet paper, printer paper, disinfecting wipes, and even some much needed medical supplies.

Here in North Carolina, there are more than 600 family-owned logging businesses that employ over 3,000 people.

“Our priority number one is to keep our loggers safe and priority number two is to keep the wood economy going in North Carolina. Without the loggers, the mills don’t operate we can’t provide the essential products that are needed by the consuming public and the medical field,” said Smith.

The association created a social media campaign encouraging loggers in the state and everywhere to not carpool to work and to social -distance while on the job.

Loggers are considered essential employees here in the State of North Carolina and without them, the wood needed to make many important household products wouldn’t be available.