GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Americans are seeing prices at the pump that look very similar – if not cheaper – than they were this same time one year ago, prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A gallon of gas was $3.35 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in North Carolina. Gas prices are as of January 20.

Gas prices up 17 cents in one week in North Carolina, drivers frustrated by increase

Gas prices have been declining in every state overall since June 2022 when they peaked at around $5 on average. Analysts anticipate prices could remain lower until spring break or China’s Covid-19 reopening stirs up more travel demand.

“Oil prices have seen a bit of a rally, finishing last week at nearly $80 per barrel again as Chinese demand starts to jump as expected, but with Covid cases and deaths now also surging in China, the jump in demand could be short-lived,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a statement.

North Carolina by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.29

– Week change: +$0.17 (+5.5%)

– Year change: +$0.18 (+5.7%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.67 (6/13/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.53

– Week change: -$0.06 (-1.2%)

– Year change: +$1.00 (+28.2%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.77 (6/10/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in North Carolina

#1. Raleigh: $3.35

#2. Durham-Chapel Hill: $3.34

#3. Jacksonville: $3.33

#4. Rocky Mount: $3.33

#5. Greenville: $3.33

#6. Burlington: $3.33

#7. Winston-Salem: $3.32

#8. New Bern: $3.32

#9. Greensboro: $3.31

#10. Goldsboro: $3.31

#11. Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News: $3.31

#12. Fayetteville: $3.29

#13. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton: $3.24

#14. Asheville: $3.22

#15. Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill (NC only): $3.20

States with the most expensive gas

#1. Hawaii: $4.96

#2. California: $4.43

#3. Washington: $4.04

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Texas: $3.00

#2. Mississippi: $3.01

#3. Kansas: $3.04