How one food bank is operating amid the COVID-19 outbreak

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Coronavirus is putting a lot of activities on hold, but not organizations that fight hunger.

The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina is still operating, working to get food to families in need.

They’re closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19 while continuing to help feed communities.

George Young is the eastern regional director for the Food Bank of Central and North Carolina.

He says, “The food bank is vital to the community and we understand that.”

The organization serves 34 counties, distributing food to community pantries, but coronavirus is forcing some changes.

“What we have curtailed is, and it’s been a big initiative to have fresh produce into the food bank and out into the community but because our volunteer support is getting more and more limited by the day, we are not going to be sorting bagging fresh produce and we’re moving towards more shelf stable foods,” explains Young.

The food bank still needs help from volunteers.

“We’re asking that of course, people be in a healthy state, that they aren’t sick or they haven’t been around people that have been sick, please don’t show up. We’re also asking our senior volunteers to please stay home because this is very dangerous to the senior population,” says Young.

One ECU student knows how much it means to volunteer.

“I came today to help out with the community and volunteer for the food bank and help out all of the families out here. It’s important to get everybody meals that they need and the resources that they need to survive in these tough times that we face,” says ECU student Warnie Conley.

This is a very fluid situation and operators say they are taking things on a day by day basis.

If you would like to help during this time you can donate here.