How police and sheriff deputies are staying healthy during the COVID 19 outbreak

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The coronavirus is changing the workflow for many different jobs including police and sheriff’s deputies.

Due to COVID 19 city and state leaders are recommending certain precautions to stay healthy.

Men and women in law enforcement are also adopting new procedures to halt the spread of the illness.

All Kinston police officers are using personal protective equipment such as gloves, they’re also practicing social distancing and proper hygiene.

The chief says people calling for help will be asked more questions.

“the 911 operators are doing pre-screening to make sure that our first responders know what we’re getting into we’re still going to come you may receive some telephone calls we are normally an officer would’ve come if it’s something that we can handle over the telephone and we’re going to continue to serve our community,” explains Chief Tim Dilday.

Chief Dilday also says they’re seeing less traffic in Kinston, especially after 5PM because restaurants and bars have closed or reduced services.

Commanders tell 9OYS they want to remind everyone to stay calm, obey the law, and we’ll get through this, together.