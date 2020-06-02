How the coronavirus will impact 2020 hurricane season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hurricane season is in its second day, and already there’s a third “named” storm, Cristobal, in the Gulf of Mexico.

Local governments are facing a new variable in storm preparations this year: coronavirus.

Communities across North Carolina are preparing for hurricane season.

Emergency management workers say this hurricane season will look very different due to the pandemic.

Leaders say one of the biggest obstacles will be obtaining outside resources.

Many agencies across the u.s. are already stretched thin by COVID-19 response.

Craven County’s emergency managers are looking at alternative shelters to separate people who are infected with the virus.

“We’re giving some considerations to have one of our backup facilities that if we have to deal with known positive cases to give us more room as far as square footage to do some isolation. We’re also looking at a screening process at the intake locations of each public shelter so if they’re symptomatic then they would be directed to another location for another evaluation,” says Stanley Kite, Craven County’s Emergency Services Director.

He also add preparing for hurricane season is similar to preparing for COVID

It’s important to stay at home, have supplies on hand and stay updated on local updates.

There are programs in North Carolina like “Know Your Zone,” assisting people in identifying hazards where they live.

This information is helpful when preparing hurricane kits and evacuation plans.

You can access “Know Your Zone” here.

For additional information on hurricane preparedness you can visit the 2020 Hurricane Guide here.