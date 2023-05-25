GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Swimming and boating season is here and officials warn the public about being safe around water.

“First make sure that you don’t swim alone, if you have a child with you make sure that they’re wearing a life jacket or some sort of live-saving device if they don’t know how to swim,” said Aquaventure manager Josh Hocum. “Please please please, just be safe, you’re not swimming under the influence if you’re an adult, just make sure you take an extra second to think about the safety aspect of this weekend.”

Hocum added that it’s better to be safe than sorry. When in doubt, wear a life vest and make sure that it fits correctly.