How to keep kids moving and healthy during pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) School districts across the east are using a mix of in-person and remote learning this fall semester.

Health care providers want parents to pay close attention to their children’s health while they’re at home.

In the U.S., 30% of children under the age of 17 are considered either overweight or obese.

The American Heart Association points out the problems these cause at an early age.

“We really want children to get moving we want to make sure they have access to healthy foods and live the healthiest lifestyles they can,” said Erin Fox, American Heart Association

Health experts are seeing kids experiencing health problems normally seen in adults like High Blood Pressure, Type 2 Diabetes, and Elevated Cholesterol.

Those issues put kids at higher risk for life-long health problems. Experts say that’s why it’s important to take charge of your child’s health now especially during this pandemic.

“Everybody is staying at home right now and we don’t want COVID-19 and being at home, everything’s being virtual to more negatively impact people than it already has and so we are just trying to do everything we possibly can to meet people where they are. Do what we can,” said Fox

Experts say exercise isn’t the only way for kids to stay healthy. They point to a balanced diet to keep them healthy and strong.

