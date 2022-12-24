GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina woke up to freezing temperatures and more power outages on Saturday.

Temperatures were well below freezing overnight and stayed that way throughout the morning. Those conditions and some continued windy weather caused power lines to snap, trees to fall and power poles to break in half.

After power outages dropped to around 70,000 late Friday night around the state, there were over 480,000 without power at the start of Saturday. Duke Energy was even putting rolling blackouts into place as crews work to restore power.

Many ENC counties were dealing with another day of outages. Lenoir, Craven, Carteret and Onslow counties each had more than 9,000 without power as of 11:18 a.m. Saturday. Beaufort County also had over 3,000 without power with many other counties reporting numerous outages also as the numbers peaked at well over 50,000.

