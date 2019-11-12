How to prep your car for the freezing weather ahead

(WNCT) Freezing weather arrives tonight, so here is how to prep your car for the cold temperatures ahead.

We couldn’t avoid the cold weather forever and not only will it create a shock to us, but also our vehicles.

Ways to prepare in advance is to check your tire pressure as cold air is known to condense the air inside your tire.

Look at your antifreeze and make sure there is enough in the car so your engine does not freeze up.

Take a peek at your coolant especially if there is water inside. Wash it out and add antifreeze because water will easily freeze.

Make sure your tank is always at least half full so you can stay warm if stranded.

A cold weather kit is never a bad thing to keep inside the care just in case.

Pugh’s Tire & Service Centers Service Manager, Colby Pugh, stated “the number one thing neglected is the battery. If their battery is already weak the cold weather is going to go ahead and finish it off.”

Bring your pets inside! If it feels chilly to you it does to them.

For more on cold weather car safety check out the National Safety Council.