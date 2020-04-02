How to stay motivated during this pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Right now a lot of our normal routines have been interrupted due to the spread of COVID-19.

However, wellness experts say you can still live responsibly even during this time.

At a time when we’re asked to stay home and social distance, it can become easy to lose energy.

If you already have the materials needed you might have a long list of house projects to start or finish.

To get you motivated, Define You: Health and Wellness Coaching is offering important information to help get you out of a rut and focus on the good during this pandemic.

Here are the steps:

Getting into a routine during this time is one of the most important things you can do. Leigh Saner who is the owner of Define You LLC. says taking a walk with the kids or your pet is a good option to help get your mind right first thing in the morning.

After that, then tackle the rest of your day.

“But knowing how you start your day and how you set your mind up for the day is really impactful when it comes to motivation. That’s not going to change whether there is a pandemic or whether something else is going on. This is always going be to something that is happening,” said Saner

When it comes to being stuck at home, a lot of people are turning to electronics and social media for an escape.

Saner says when you wake up don’t pick up the phone first thing, get your body moving first and then pick up your phone later on.

“I would say focusing on you first and then having that ripple effect with everything else during your day is important because when your focused on you first in the morning and get your body moving and get your mind right you’re more liking to have a positive impact throughout your day,” said Saner

It’s about balance plus choosing yourself and your well-being .

