How to talk to your kids about COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More people are watching TV or going to the web for news on the coronavirus.

Experts here in the East say the less news your younger children are seeing, the better.

“These are uncharted waters. There’s not a tried and true way to maneuver through these times,” said Melissa Rees, the department chair for Pitt Community College’s Early Childhood Development program.

Adults have their own fears when it comes to COVID-19.

Kids? They’re no different.

“Some children might be feeling anxious, or angry, or sad and don’t know how to express that, or they don’t have a way to express that,” said Rees.

Helping your children get those emotions out is key.

“Parents need to talk to their children about how they’re feeling. Maybe read a story to them to kind of open up that dialogue,” said Rees.

Keeping them away from news sources and focusing on other things can help them ease those fears.

“Small bites of information will be easier for them to process and understand and allow the child to ask the parent when they want more information,” said Rees.

Knowing what’s coming next in the day can help you, and your kids, feel like you’re in control.

“Having a routine is going to keep your child more secure. You want to make sure to schedule breaks from schoolwork and times to move around, be active, and go outside,” said Rees.

Rees also told WNCT parents should try to avoid making promises to their children.

You don’t want to say things like, ‘I promise you, you’re going to have your birthday party next month and all your friends will be there,’ because that is an uncertainty,” said Rees.

Above all else, Rees says parents should keep it real, and cut themselves some slack.

“If they don’t have a good day, try again the next day. Keep everything positive with children, and also take care of yourself,” said Rees.