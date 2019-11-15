How will N.C. impact the U.S. Presidential Election in 2020?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) We are less than one year away from the 2020 presidential election and it’s no doubt that North Carolina will be a key battleground state.

For the most part, North Carolina votes red for the president with the exception of 2008 when Barack Obama was elected.

In 2012, Mitt Romney won NC by just 2%.

In 2016, Donald Trump won North Carolina by just 3%.

East Carolina University’s Political Science Professor Peter Francia says this tells us North Carolina could go any direction in 2020.

Francia said, “The polls that are out there show that North Carolina will be very competitive in the 2020 election.”

With candidates hitting the campaign trail, vying for president in 2020, Francia says North Carolina is one of the few states that could decide the winner.

Francia said, “We were a battleground state in 2008, 2012, 2016 and I don’t think any of that has changed, I would imagine North Carolina would be as competitive as ever.”

Francia says as we get closer, you’re liking to see candidates visiting the state more often.

“We all remember the 2000 election where George W. Bush wins the election because just a few votes in Florida that tipped the ballot in his favor”, Francia said.

Francia says if they would have flipped, Al Gore would have won that election and the presidency — and he says North Carolina could do that same thing for a candidate this go-round.

In Lenoir County, Dana King is the Board of Elections Director.

She says her county usually votes Republican, but the problem they see is not many people are voting

King said, “We had 16,000 that could have voted in this last city election we had and only 3,000 did.”

She says that’s, unfortunately, the case with a lot of small counties across the state.

King said, “I think and hope and pray that they will turn out more, they do tend to come out more when it’s a presidential election.”

But, no matter who you vote for, North Carolina as a whole is a state to watch in determining the next President of the United States.

Francia said, “If you look at the numbers, North Carolina could go either way, I think Republicans will pump a lot of money in North Carolina in 2020 if they want to keep the White House and Democrats will do the same because they need to go on offense.”

Francia says right now it’s still too early to say who the Democratic candidate will be next year, he says the two to watch are Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren.

He also says it’s too early to tell if impeachment talks will play a part in how North Carolina votes in 2020 — or how the election will go as a whole.