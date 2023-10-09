GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With the Israel-Hamas conflict ongoing, a political science expert at East Carolina University said this type of attack could affect life in North Carolina.

Dr. Hanna Kassab, assistant professor of Political Science and Security Studies at ECU, said it is unprecedented because of how coordinated the attack was and how many civilians were targeted. He added that we could see some impacts here in the states.

“Oil prices will probably go up. We are seeing protests in this country, in New York and Washington, among other places in the state,” Kassab said. “We are seeing protests for the Hamas and counter-protests to support Israel. This could lead to some domestic instability here in the United States.”

Kassab said this is likely the worst attack Israel has ever seen, and they most likely will continue to retaliate against Hamas. He added that the United States will support Israel in this fight.