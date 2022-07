GREENVILLE, N.C. — National Night Out is right around the corner.

National Night Out is a community-police awareness-raising event. This event is held each year on the first Tuesday of August, in this case, August 2.

The event is meant to promote relationships between the community and police officers. It can also provide a good opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Here’s a list of National Night Out events happening in Eastern North Carolina:

Pitt County

Greenville

Kinston:

Ayden:

Wilson:

New Bern:

Hyde County:

Jacksonville: