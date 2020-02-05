H&R Block, United Way partners to offer free tax preparation, filing assistance

(WNCT) United Way and H&R Block partner to offer MyFreeTaxes-free online tax preparation to anyone of any income with simple returns.

MyFreeTaxes is the only free, national, online tax filing product offered by a nonprofit, because United Way fights for the financial stability of every person in every community.

United Way is committed to ensuring that people can easily and accurately file their taxes to receive the refunds they deserve.

MyFreeTaxes is the only free online platform that can be used to file federal and state taxes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Offering free English and Spanish tax support, MyFreeTaxes provides qualifying filers access to tax coaches for in-person, self-preparation assistance.

The online tool allows taxpayers to self-file for free using a simple step-by-step process that includes free telephone, email and online chat support from IRS-certified specialists.

MyFreeTaxes is mobile optimized so anyone can access MyFreeTaxes from their computer, tablet or smartphone.

MyFreeTaxes is completely free for anyone of any income who needs to file a simple return.

“Don’t pay to file your simple taxes, anyone can file simple federal and state returns for free,” states Raquel Painter, President United Way of Onslow County, “Free doesn’t always mean free, some “free” tax preparation products only cover federal tax returns, not state returns. However, MyFreeTaxes cover up to three state returns for free.”