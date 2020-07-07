HSEC set to move forward with allowing the public to visit the facility for adoptions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina (HSEC) has made plans to reopen to the public for adoptions.

A few changes will be made to their normal adoption process to ensure the safety of everyone by limiting the amount of traffic going through the facility.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina has been closed to the public since mid-March to ensure the safety of staff, the public, and volunteers during COVID-19.

All of the animals under HSEC’s care went into foster homes and remained there throughout the last several months.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina was able to continue facilitating adoptions and successfully placed over 100 dogs and cats into forever homes since mid-March.

Beginning Thursday, the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will begin working under a new adoption process in which appointments will be required.

Most of HSEC’s animals have returned from their foster homes, making it easier to invite adopters to meet several animals they are considering before deciding on their perfect match.

HSEC staff will be setting 30-minute appointments during our normal adoption hours: Thursday and Friday from 1 to 5 pm, Saturday from 11 to 4 pm, and Sunday from 1 to 4 pm.

To streamline the process, HSEC staff will require an approved adoption application prior to setting an appointment.

The adoption application can be found on HSEC’s website at www.HSECarolina.org and the completed application may be sent to AdoptHSEC@gmail.com.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will make plans to welcome volunteers back into the facility within the next couple of weeks.

Anyone interested in volunteering with The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is encouraged to visit www.HSECarolina.org to learn more about how and when to get started.