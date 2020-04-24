Hubert emergency responders host birthday parade

HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Emergency responders celebrated a 7-year-old’s birthday while practicing social distance.

The Hubert Fire Department and the county sheriff’s deputies held a birthday parade for Celina Andrus.

Her family’s normal party was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dozens of family members, friends, and teachers also paraded by the girl’s home Friday afternoon.

Celina’s mom says her marine husband is deployed overseas, so the community’s support is worth a lot.

“I think this is the best one yet. We’re not actually having a party but I just feel appreciative,” said Nikki Andrus, Celina’s mom.

Celina got to enjoy a bounce house, plus gifts from friends and family.

She also received presents from the fire department and the sheriff’s deputies. ​