Hubert man arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Hubert man has been arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop.

Onslow County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit conducted an investigation into drugs being sold from a house in the Gum Branch area of Jacksonville.

On Thursday, detectives attempted to stop a vehicle displaying fictitious tags leaving the residence.

The person driving the vehicle fled on foot but was apprehended after a short foot pursuit, detectives said.

37-year-old Christopher Maurice Lamar Hodges of Hubert was arrested on the following charges:

  • Three counts of trafficking heroin
  • Three counts trafficking crystal methamphetamine
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver crystal methamphetamine
  • Manufacture scheduled controlled substance
  • Manufacture scheduled II controlled substance
  • Maintain vehicle for controlled substance
  • Two counts assault on a law enforcement officer
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Resist/obstruct/delay a law enforcement officer

Hodges was transported to Onslow County Detention Center.

He is currently under a $1 million dollar bond, awaiting his first court appearance.

Detectives said over 110 grams of meth, 51 grams of heroin, 11 grams of cocaine, 6 grams of marijuana, a firearm and approximately $3,584 in US cash were seized.

