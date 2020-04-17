Hubert man arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Hubert man has been arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop.
Onslow County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit conducted an investigation into drugs being sold from a house in the Gum Branch area of Jacksonville.
On Thursday, detectives attempted to stop a vehicle displaying fictitious tags leaving the residence.
The person driving the vehicle fled on foot but was apprehended after a short foot pursuit, detectives said.
37-year-old Christopher Maurice Lamar Hodges of Hubert was arrested on the following charges:
- Three counts of trafficking heroin
- Three counts trafficking crystal methamphetamine
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver crystal methamphetamine
- Manufacture scheduled controlled substance
- Manufacture scheduled II controlled substance
- Maintain vehicle for controlled substance
- Two counts assault on a law enforcement officer
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Resist/obstruct/delay a law enforcement officer
Hodges was transported to Onslow County Detention Center.
He is currently under a $1 million dollar bond, awaiting his first court appearance.
Detectives said over 110 grams of meth, 51 grams of heroin, 11 grams of cocaine, 6 grams of marijuana, a firearm and approximately $3,584 in US cash were seized.