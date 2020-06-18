Hubert neighborhood raising concerns over flooding

HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) – People in a Hubert neighborhood are raising concerns over flooding following recent rain.

People in the Fox Trace neighborhood say heavy rain has been an ongoing issue over the last few years.

They say floodwater blocks their driveways on Parnell Road.

They don’t see the drainage pipes helping prevent rain water from rising.

One couple saw about seven inches of water entering their garage after Tuesday’s rainfall and left their home for drier ground. It’s such a problem, they’re not planning to move.

“The hail woke us up and if we haven’t woken up for that, I think that we had put towels on the door, ​ things maybe would’ve turned out differently,” said Hannah Gestwicki, resident in the Fox trace neighborhood.

9OYS reached out to Onslow County officials for answers. They say homeowners are in charge of taking care of the issue because the area is made up of private roads.

A committee of homeowners is currently raising money to begin fixing their roads.