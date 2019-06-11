‘Human Trafficking 101’ event to be held in July in Greenville

A free, public event to help you learn the signs of human trafficking, and how you can stop it, will be held in July at a library in Greenville.

“Stop Human Trafficking 101” will be held on Thursday, July 25, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the Sheppard Memorial Library, located at 503 Evans Street.

Topics to be covered at the event include statistics on human trafficking in North Carolina, signs and “red flags” that human trafficking may be happening, and how to properly report suspected human trafficking to authorities.

The event is free and open to the public, but attendees must register in advance on the event website.