Humana Medicare Advantage members to have in-network access to Vidant Health

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Vidant Health and Humana Inc. announced an agreement to expand health care options for Humana Medicare Advantage members in Eastern North Carolina.

“As a leading rural health care provider responsible for caring for more than 1.4 million people in eastern North Carolina, Vidant is proud to expand in-network access to care for those we serve,” said Dr. Michael Waldrum, CEO, Vidant Health. “Notably, this agreement with Humana directly supports the 2021 enrollment of State Health Plan retirees and work toward the State Treasurer’s goal of reducing costs and realizing savings for the state.”

The new agreement, which takes effect July 1, means current Humana Medicare Advantage members will now have in-network access to Vidant’s nine hospitals, multiple outpatient facilities, and close to 1,000 individual practitioners across the health system’s 29-county service area.

“We’re excited to team up with Vidant to expand the number of quality medical facilities and health care practitioners available to our current and future members,” said Shawn Gallagher, Regional Vice President, Humana. “This includes the State of North Carolina retirees whom we are privileged to serve beginning Jan. 1, 2021.”

