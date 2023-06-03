KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The second annual charity motorcycle Ride for Raising Awareness for the Developmentally Disabled (RADD) is a three-part event. It began Saturday morning in Winterville at the Boneyard Harley Davidson and ended at Grainger Stadium in Kinston.

It also gave those who might not normally play baseball a chance to run the bases at the stadium alongside the Kinston Wood Ducks.

The Boneyard Harley Davidson riders stopped by the NC Veterans Home in Kinston, through the Caswell Developmental Center and on to Grainger Stadium to take part in activities there.

The event was in collaboration with law enforcement to promote Project Safe and Sound. The initiative is for emergency responders to answer calls more appropriately involving people with special needs.

Captain Andrew Willis with the Kinston Police Department said he’s grateful for an event like this.

“You know I think it’s a great opportunity for both the city and the county as well as the community members to come out and be together,” Willis said.

Ashley Houston said she organized this event to make sure the special needs community has equal opportunities to enjoy outdoor and recreational activities.

“We really wanted our special needs population involved into the community and the best way to do that is to bring the community to them,” Houston said.

“He’s extremely excited to see all these motorcycles out here,” said Deirone Davis. She’s the mother of special-needs athlete, David Davis. “We are so excited, we are really excited to have the Wood Ducks here and of course to see Harley Davidson here, it’s just awesome.”

Jeff Schwartz made the trip from Belhaven to take part in the event.

“[I’m here because of] the camaraderie, brotherhood and the cause,” Schwartz said. “This is the first weekend in a while we get to ride with a bunch of folks, and I’ve never been to Grainger Stadium, so this is cool too.”

For more information on how to sign up for Project Safe and Sound, you can stop by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office or call Howard at (252) 559-6100.