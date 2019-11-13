Hurricane debris removal begins in 4 counties

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will be removing Hurricane Dorian-related debris in four counties.

The cleanup follows the decision last month by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to approve Governor Roy Cooper’s request for a disaster declaration.

The approval allows the NCDOT to request federal funding reimbursements for the cost of debris removal.

After the declaration was made, NCDOT lined up a contractor to remove Dorian-related debris in Carteret, Craven, Jones and Pamlico counties.

Debris includes vegetative, construction and demolition, as well as, large electrical goods like a dishwasher or refrigerator.

Debris must be brought into the right-of-way to be removed.

Contract crews will not go onto private property or streets not maintained by NCDOT to pick up the debris.

Once in the right-of-way, residents need to create separate piles for each type debris.

For example, vegetative and construction/demolition debris should not be combined.

If there are commingled piles, NCDOT will not pick it up until it is separated.

NCDOT will begin the debris removal today but will continue to pick up debris if it is placed into the right-of-way before Thanksgiving and follows the NCDOT’s other guidelines.​