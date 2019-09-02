Hurricane Dorian causes flight cancellations, delays at ENC airports

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Monday, American Airlines and Delta announced flight cancelations and delays may occur this week at several airports in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia, due to Hurricane Dorian.



According to American Airlines’ Travel Alerts website, flights to, from, and connecting through the following airports this week may be canceled or delayed due to Hurricane Dorian:

Savannah, GA. (SAV)

Charleston, S.C. (CHS)

Hilton Head, S.C. (HHH)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. (MYR)

Greenville, N.C. (PGV)

Jacksonville, N.C. (OAJ)

New Bern, N.C. (EWN)

Wilmington, N.C. (ILM)

American Airlines officials said passengers on affected flights may change their flight with no change fee, by Sept. 7, if they meet the following conditions:

Are traveling on an American Airlines flight

Bought your ticket by August 31, 2019

Are scheduled to travel September 1 – 7, 2019

Can travel September 1 – 15, 2019

Don’t change your origin or destination city

Rebook in the same cabin or pay the difference

Click here to find your American Airlines flight information, and click here to contact AA Customer Service to request a flight change.



Delta also announced it may cancel or delay flights to, from or through the following airports, between Sept. 1 and Sept. 7, depending on the path of Hurricane Dorian:



Brunswick, GA (BQK)

Savanna, GA. (SAV)

Fayetteville, N.C. (FAY)

Jacksonville, N.C. (OAJ)

New Bern, N.C. (ENC)

Wilmington, N.C. (ILM)

Charleston, S.C. (CHS)

Hilton Head, S.C. (HHH)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. (MYR)



Delta said passengers on affected flights can change their flight reservation with no change fee, if their ticket is reissued by Sept. 15, and their re-booked flight begins on or before Sept. 15.



Delta passengers must follow these steps to change their flight:

If you select this option, you may make a one-time change and we will waive any applicable change fee.*

To change your flight, visit My Trips on delta.com and click on “Modify Flight”.

Choose “Start Flight Change” and select which flight you would like to change to search for a new flight.

The change fee will display initially, however, once you select your new itinerary the change fee will be waived prior to checkout.

Note, if changes are made to the originally ticketed cities or rescheduled travel occurs beyond the guidelines, the change fee will be waived, however, a difference in fare may apply.*

In the event your selected flight is canceled by Delta, the company said it will contact you with additional information.