Hurricane Dorian impacts 3rd Congressional District special election early voter turnout

Hurricane Dorian did affect early voter turnout in Pitt County Thursday and Friday.

Elections Director Dave Davis said it’s hard to tell how many voters they may have lost.

The State Board allowed Pitt County to extend early voting to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We saw the highest turnout in that short period of time. We are usually open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. but from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. we had more voters than we had any other day. We had 825. They may have come Thursday and Friday and instead came Saturday. We had an excellent turnout Saturday,” Davis said.

He believes this is a big election because by law the seat needs to be filled by the people, not appointment which is why it’s so important for people to have their voices heard.

Due to Dorian, supply pickup that would have happened over the weekend has been delayed.

The elections office and polling sites are currently preparing for Tuesday’s election.

Davis believes they’ll see a big turnout and there won’t be any long lines since there’s only one race.

“We have a lot going on today more than usual. Usually were delivering the voting equipment and supplies to the polling places we have that going on but usually what we are able to do during the weekend such as supply pickup by our chief judges had to be delayed to today because of the hurricane so at our warehouse location a lot is going on,” said Davis.

Greg Murphy, Allen Thomas, Tim Harris, and Greg Holt are running for the seat.

Voters need to make sure they go to the correct polling place Tuesday because Pitt County is split between District 1 and 3.

Polls open tomorrow from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.