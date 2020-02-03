Hurricane fraud case ends with prison sentence

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) District Attorney Scott Thomas announced that, in Carteret County Superior Court, 56-year-old Tracy Shoffner of Columbia entered a guilty please to a charge arising out of post-Hurricane Florence fraud upon a church.

Following the damage done by Hurricane Florence, Shoffner offered to conduct repairs on a local church, and after providing what appeared to be a contract, the church administration paid him $ 7500.00 to begin work.

According to the release, when Shoffner received the check, he ceased all communication with the church, which had used part of its insurance payments to pay him.

Shoffner was sentenced to prison to a prison term of 20 to 33 months, and all restitution he owed to the church was entered as a civil judgement against him.

District Attorney Scott Thomas said, “We are aggressively prosecuting hurricane fraud cases as we warned we would. We are seeking active prison time and restitution. Fraudsters should know they will face investigation and prosecution in our district.”