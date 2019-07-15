Hurricane Preparedness event to be held Saturday in Lenoir County

This Saturday in Kinston, the non-profit group Kinston Area Recovery Efforts (KARE) will host a Hurricane Preparedness Summit Conference to help families prepare to stay safe during a hurricane.

The event will include presentations and information on how people and families can prepare for floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, wind sheers, and violent thunderstorms.

Businesses or non-profit groups who wish to reserve a booth space at the event can call KARE at 252-525-6139.

