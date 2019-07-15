Hurricane Preparedness event to be held Saturday in Lenoir County

HARKERS ISLAND, NC (WNCT)

On Saturday, July 20, the public can catch a unique view of the stars and planets during the Cape Lookout National Seashore's Astronomy Night, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s Moon landing.

The Astronomy Night will happen on Saturday, July 20th, from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM, at the Harkers Island Visitor Center, located at 1800 Island Road on Harkers Island.