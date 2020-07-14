Hurricane recovery groups seek volunteers

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — Hurricane recovery efforts on Ocracoke Island continue.

A group that put its rebuilding on hold for coronavirus needs help restarting the effort.

The NC Conference Disaster Response and Recovery team is seeking volunteers for its Ocracoke rebuild site.

The United Methodist Church group is still working to repair eight homes, with at least 20 others still on the waiting list.

The group stopped taking volunteers when the pandemic hit in March.

Now, the site manager is welcoming volunteers back to the recovery effort.

“Don’t let not having any skills be a reason why you don’t come volunteer,” said Valda Belyeu, the site manager. “It does help to have a team that has some people that have the experience, but we work with all levels of volunteers.”

The group can take only 18 volunteers at a time because of social distancing.

Belyeu says recovery can take a long-time.

“There are lots of things that take many hands, many hearts, lots of feet, and strong backs,” said Beleyu.

There are multiple sites that need help recovering damage from Hurricane Matthew and Florence including sites in mainland Hyde County, Dare County, Pamlico and Jones County.

If you’re interested in volunteering you can call 888-440-9167 to schedule a time for your group to visit one of the sites.

You can also visit their website, here.